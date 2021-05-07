Private school sealed over violation of govt instructions

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The CEO education Muhammad Amin Chaudhry has sealed a private school on Madhrianwala Road and got arrested its principal, Tajamal Hussain, on the charge of opening his school and holding classes.

On the tip off, the CEO raided the school and found teachers imparting lessons to the students in violation of the government directives.

The CEO has warned all the management of the schools not to open any institution otherwise strict action would be taken against them.