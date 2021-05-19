Private school sealed, principal arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The district administration on Wednesday sealed a school and arrested its principal for violating the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) by continuing tuition classes at his private school in Chamkani area on the outskirts of the city.

The district administration said action was taken against a private school after information was received that the school principal was secretly conducting tuition classes by calling in all the teachers and students on a routine basis.

According to the Deputy Commissioner office, legal action would be initiated against the school administration adding no violation of SOPs would be tolerated. It further said any school administration found violating the guidelines would strictly be dealt with.