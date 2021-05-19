UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Private School Sealed, Principal Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:44 PM

Private school sealed, principal arrested

The district administration on Wednesday sealed a school and arrested its principal for violating the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) by continuing tuition classes at his private school in Chamkani area on the outskirts of the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The district administration on Wednesday sealed a school and arrested its principal for violating the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) by continuing tuition classes at his private school in Chamkani area on the outskirts of the city.

The district administration said action was taken against a private school after information was received that the school principal was secretly conducting tuition classes by calling in all the teachers and students on a routine basis.

According to the Deputy Commissioner office, legal action would be initiated against the school administration adding no violation of SOPs would be tolerated. It further said any school administration found violating the guidelines would strictly be dealt with.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Only 35% of Japanese Doctors Received Both Doses o ..

4 minutes ago

French return to cafes, museums after half-year Co ..

4 minutes ago

Cricketers play ‘Guess the celebrity Game’

21 minutes ago

PITB to Implement Accounting Software & HRMIS for ..

25 minutes ago

A couple shot dead at home in karachi

4 minutes ago

Water sports facilities begin at Tanda Dam

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.