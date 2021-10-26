Private school students hold "Kashmir Solidarity Rally" in Latifabad

The teachers and students of Royal Cambridge School here Tuesday staged Kashmir solidarity rally in connection with "Kashmir Black Day" to be observed on October 27

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The teachers and students of Royal Cambridge School here Tuesday staged Kashmir solidarity rally in connection with "Kashmir Black Day" to be observed on October 27.

The hundreds of students and the faculty members of the Royal Cambridge School Latifabad Unit- 6 took out rally to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and chanted slogans against brutalities of Indian armed forces in occupied valley.

While holding placards, banners and panaflex posters in their hands, students and the teachers of the school said India had illegally occupied disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947 and since then this day was being observed every year as Kashmir Black Day in Pakistan and the both parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

They urged upon world community to take notice of the Indian brutalities against innocent and unarmed Kashmiris who are under illegal occupation since last 75 years.

The participants of the rally said people of Pakistan always stood by the side of their Kashmiri brethren and will continue their support till their liberation from Indian Occupation.

They also demanded for implementation of the United Nations resolutions to resolve decade old dispute of Jammu and Kashmir as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir.