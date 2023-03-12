Private School Teacher Abducted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :A woman teacher of a private school was abducted on her way to school in the limits of Taxila Police station.
Masood Ahmed filed a complaint with the police that his 30-year-old daughter left her home for a local school in Gulshan Anwar, but she was abducted by unknown persons on her way.
Taxila Police registered a case and launched further investigation.