Private school teacher abducted

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :A woman teacher of a private school was abducted on her way to school in the limits of Taxila Police station.

Masood Ahmed filed a complaint with the police that his 30-year-old daughter left her home for a local school in Gulshan Anwar, but she was abducted by unknown persons on her way.

Taxila Police registered a case and launched further investigation.