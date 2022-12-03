Private school teacher booked over brutally torturing minor student

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Police have registered a case against a private school teacher over brutally torturing a minor girl.

According to police sources, a teacher namely Muhammad Hussain Shokrani of a private school in Basti Chowk Marhi, a suburb of Alipur Tehsil of Muzaffargarh, brutally tortured a 10-year-old Kausar Mai, a student of third class for not remembering the lesson and her spine in the process was broken.

The teacher threw the injured girl outside her house and fled away. The girl was shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital in critical condition.

Sadar police station Alipur has registered a case on the application of girl's father and started raids to arrest the accused.

SHO Zahid Leghari said that teams have been formed to arrest the teacher and they will arrest him soon.