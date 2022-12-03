UrduPoint.com

Private School Teacher Booked Over Brutally Torturing Minor Student

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Private school teacher booked over brutally torturing minor student

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Police have registered a case against a private school teacher over brutally torturing a minor girl.

According to police sources, a teacher namely Muhammad Hussain Shokrani of a private school in Basti Chowk Marhi, a suburb of Alipur Tehsil of Muzaffargarh, brutally tortured a 10-year-old Kausar Mai, a student of third class for not remembering the lesson and her spine in the process was broken.

The teacher threw the injured girl outside her house and fled away. The girl was shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital in critical condition.

Sadar police station Alipur has registered a case on the application of girl's father and started raids to arrest the accused.

SHO Zahid Leghari said that teams have been formed to arrest the teacher and they will arrest him soon.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Student Muzaffargarh Alipur

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

3 hours ago
 “No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

3 hours ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

4 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

4 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

7 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.