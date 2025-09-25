Private school teacher brutally tortured student in Chiniot.

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Private school teacher brutally tortured a sixth-grade student in Chiniot. The condition of 11-year-old student Moeez has deteriorated. Moeez has been shifted to the hospital, while the father has demanded that the education Department and the Ministry of Education take notice.

Moeez has been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. According to the medical report, Moeez's arms, head and body have signs of violence. While the student's father has reached the Press Club to seek justice, according to the father, the Qari of Cummins College tortured Moeez. We have got our child Moeez medically examined. We appeal to the Ministry of Education and the CO Education to provide us with justice. A case should be registered against the Qari who tortured our child.