Private School Teachers Demand For Inclusion In Corona Relief Package

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 08:17 PM

All Private Schools Teachers Association of the district here on Saturday urged authorities concerned to include them in Corona Relief Package

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :All Private Schools Teachers Association of the district here on Saturday urged authorities concerned to include them in Corona Relief Package.

The teachers said that the pandemic almost affected each and every segment of society including private teachers who were on the verge of financial quagmire after outbreak of coronavirus.

They said that closure of schools and all kinds of educational activities had put private teachers under a permanent duress affecting their livelihood.

They said that some school owners had terminated teachers which increased their financial miseries. They urged authorities to take notice of the situation and help private school teachers in this hour of need by including them in relief package.

