Private Schooling System Closed Its Branch Putting The Future Of 258 Students On Stake

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:22 PM

Private schooling system closed its branch putting the future of 258 students on stake

A private schooling system has shut down its branch in Rawalpindi putting the future of 258 students on stake

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) A private schooling system has shut down its branch in Rawalpindi putting the future of 258 students on stake.Murree Express way branch of Allied Schooling System collected the winter vacation fee from students, but after passing vacations when students arrived at school, they were told that their school is no more functional.

Manager Allied Schools North, Waqas Ahmad told Online that school was illegally established, and now its closed due to non-payment of dues.The owner of the Murree Express way branch of Allied Schooling System, Khizer Hayat Gondal, was of the view that he is ready to facilitate the students in other branch of the same schooling system, and would provide transport to them.

More Stories From Pakistan

