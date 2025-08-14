Open Menu

Private Schools And Colleges Association Welcomes Schools Reopening Decision

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 01:20 AM

The Private Schools and Colleges Management Association has secured a coordinated campaign to resume educational activities, marking a significant step toward reopening schools

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Private Schools and Colleges Management Association has secured a coordinated campaign to resume educational activities, marking a significant step toward reopening schools.

The Association expressed deep gratitude to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engr Amir Khattak, and Additional Commissioner Syed Nazrat Shah for their response and swift action in conveying the urgency of the matter to relevant authorities.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the association acknowledged the invaluable support from allies in Lahore, whose proactive engagement with senior officials played a pivotal role in this achievement.

In a major development, classes 9th and 10th have been granted official permission to resume in-person learning starting August 18.

“We are immensely grateful for this milestone, achieved through unity and collaboration,” said Malik Naseem Ahmed, President of the Private Schools and Colleges Association, Rawalpindi.

A detailed notification outlining the reopening procedures has also been issued confirming that private schools' reopening to resume the classes from 8:00 am to 11:00 am till 31st August.

However, complete restoration of classes for the grades 1st to 8th will be commenced from Monday, September 01.

