Private Schools Association Hold Event To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:09 PM

Private Schools Association hold event to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Private Schools Association Islamabad on Monday organized a central event to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir here at Aiwan-i-Quaid Fatima Jinnah Park F-9.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day event was attended by a number of private sector educational institutions of the Islamabad Capital Territory, raising their voiced for the freedom of the people of Kashmir.

Private Schools Association also arranged a walk in the Fatima Jinnah Park to show solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. The rally was led by the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur as chief guests.

On the occasion, a digital exhibition was arranged for the first time, depicting the atrocities of Indian armed forces on the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. Three students of Rawalpindi Arts Council organized the exhibition.

The event was participated by the thousands of students of private schools, teachers, media persons and politicians.

The children took part in the competitions of tableau, speeches and posters to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Secretary General Private Schools Association Islamabad Abdul Waheed Khan while talking to APP said that various programmes were being organized for last one week in the private sector schools to express sympathy and to raise voice for the freedom of Kashmir from illegal Indian occupation. These events were also being participated by a large number of students, he added.

Talking to APP, Private Schools Association President Dr Afzal Babar said that purpose of the event was to commemorate the Kashmir Day celebrations following the government's efforts and directions to raise our voice for the Kashmiris' rights to self-determination.

