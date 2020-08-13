Private Schools Associations should obey decision of federal govt, says Saeed Ghani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani has requested the private school associations to adhere to the decision of the federal government and all the provinces to open educational institutions on September 15.

He said that we have already reached out to the federation on the issues of private schools.

He stated this in a statement issued on Thursday. Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that the Federal Minister for Education and the education ministers of all the provinces had consulted all the provinces in the meeting of the National Coordination Committee and included educationists and health department doctors and others. It has been decided to open educational institutions across the country on September 15, 2020.

In this regard, another meeting of the committee has been convened on September 7, which will decide in view of the current situation.

He said this decision has been taken keeping in view the health of the children and not to harm the children in any way due to the situation after the Covid-19.

Saeed Ghani has said that the announcement of the Association of Private Schools to open educational institutions from August 15 is tantamount to challenging the government writ and we do not want to take any action against them.

Saeed Ghani hoped that all the private school associations, in co-operation with the government, would announce the opening of educational institutions on September 15.