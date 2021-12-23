UrduPoint.com

Private Schools Barred From Charging Admission, Annual, Capitation Fees

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:40 PM

Private schools barred from charging admission, annual, capitation fees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (KP PSRA) Thursday notified that no private school can charge admission fee, annual fee and capitation fee under whatever name as per KP-PSRA Regulations 2018

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (KP PSRA) Thursday notified that no private school can charge admission fee, annual fee and capitation fee under whatever name as per KP-PSRA Regulations 2018.

KP PSRA in a notification issued here said that charging admission fee, annual fee and capitation fee is clear violation of KP PSRA regulations 2018 and violation of ruling of Peshawar High Court.

Therefore, any violation on the part of a delinquent school may invoke contempt of court proceedings as well as other punitive measures in terms of KP PSRA Regulations 2018.

