Private Schools buildings to be used for rescue, relief of snow-affected victims

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association Saturday issued instructions to take immediate steps to help the stranded tourists and directed the heads of private educational institutions to provide school buildings to the local administration for rescue of tourists stranded in the snowstorm.

In an emergency meeting of the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, it was decided that the buildings of private educational institutions should be immediately provided for the rescue of stranded tourists in the vicinity of Murree and teachers, students and parents should be rescued on priority basis.

On the occasion, President, All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, Punjab Raja Muhammad Ilyas Kayani urged that the private schools' owners should also arrange food, accommodation and bedding for the stranded tourists.