UrduPoint.com

Private Schools Buildings To Be Used For Rescue, Relief Of Snow-affected Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 09:42 PM

Private Schools buildings to be used for rescue, relief of snow-affected victims

The All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association Saturday issued instructions to take immediate steps to help the stranded tourists and directed the heads of private educational institutions to provide school buildings to the local administration for rescue of tourists stranded in the snowstorm

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association Saturday issued instructions to take immediate steps to help the stranded tourists and directed the heads of private educational institutions to provide school buildings to the local administration for rescue of tourists stranded in the snowstorm.

In an emergency meeting of the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, it was decided that the buildings of private educational institutions should be immediately provided for the rescue of stranded tourists in the vicinity of Murree and teachers, students and parents should be rescued on priority basis.

On the occasion, President, All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, Punjab Raja Muhammad Ilyas Kayani urged that the private schools' owners should also arrange food, accommodation and bedding for the stranded tourists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Murree All

Recent Stories

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker express grief over loss ..

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker express grief over loss of lives in Murree incident

3 minutes ago
 Turkey to Take All Necessary Steps to Ensure Secur ..

Turkey to Take All Necessary Steps to Ensure Security, Including on Syrian Borde ..

12 minutes ago
 Swiss Odermatt wins at home in Adelboden giant sla ..

Swiss Odermatt wins at home in Adelboden giant slalom

12 minutes ago
 Sadiq Sanjrani's younger brother died in road acci ..

Sadiq Sanjrani's younger brother died in road accident

14 minutes ago
 Tigray rebels claim dozens killed in drone strike ..

Tigray rebels claim dozens killed in drone strike on IDP camp

14 minutes ago
 Muhammad Wasim wins election of DBA Multan

Muhammad Wasim wins election of DBA Multan

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.