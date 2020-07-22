Private schools clinch top positions in SSC annual examination- 2020

Private schools once again clinched all top three positions of Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual 2020 examination

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Private schools once again clinched all top three positions of Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE) Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual 2020 examination.

Students of Government schools got the top two positions of arts group while ABISE issued the results of SSC annual 2020 online.

According to the ABISE statistics,59181 students have appeared in SSC annual 2020 examination whereas 57691 students remained successful.

Anuba Jihad of Tameer Wattan School and Ammama Memon of Learning Valley International School Haripur jointly stood first by securing 1070 marks, Iqra a student of Tameer Wattan School remained on 2nd position by securing 1062 marks and Aiman Arif, Nimra Khan of Tameer Wattan School, Hania Amir of Dawn Public School and college Haripur jointly declared on the third position by securing 1040 marks.

In Arts group Arzoo Bibi of Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School Abbottabad stood first with 869 marks, Ramsha from Government. Girls High School Shankiari Manshera remained on 2nd position with 863 and Alia Bibi of LimeLight Public School Abbottabad got the third position with 851 marks.