Private schools delegation orientates new BISE Chairman about issues requiring attention

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of the All Private Schools Association held a meeting with the newly posted Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary (BISE) Hyderabad Dr Ahmed Ali Brohi at his office here on Monday.

Led by Engr Ahsan Hameed, the delegation congratulated Brohi on assuming the charge and expressed hope that he would endeavour to improve the services of the board.

The delegation briefed the chairman about the areas which required his specific attention to bring about some improvement.

The Chairman apprised the delegation that soon the board's entire record would be made available online for the convenience of the students, parents, teachers and schools.

The Controller Examinations Dr Masroor Ahmed Zai and other officers of the BISE were also present in the meeting.