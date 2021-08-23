UrduPoint.com

Private Schools Management Decry Extension Of Closing Schools

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:50 PM

Private schools management decry extension of closing schools

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The management of the private schools in Jamshoro district resorted to protests on Monday decrying the Sindh Government's extension of closure of the schools.

The All Pakistan Private Schools Association, Jamshoro chapter, warned during the protest that the teachers would start conducting classes under the open sky if the schools were not allowed to resume classroom based learning.

Two separate rallies were taken out in Kotri town of Jamshoro which concluded outside the Deputy Commissioner's office and the local press club.

Iqbal Ahmed Abbassi and Akhtar Ali Siddiqui, the association's office bearers of Jamshoro chapter who led the protest outside the press club, said Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah should think about the future of the children who were being deprived of education.

They said the schools were reopened only for 20 days after the new academic year started in the summer whereas in Punjab the schools had completed over 100 days of schooling.

They claimed that the private schools' teachers were also suffering financially because of the closure.

The association demanded from the government to immediately announce the resumption of classroom based learning in the schools like other provinces in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Protest Chief Minister Education Punjab Jamshoro Kotri Murad Ali Shah All From Government

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s PM thanks UAE for evacuation suppo ..

New Zealand’s PM thanks UAE for evacuation support in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Virgin Orbit to become publicly traded on NASDAQ

Virgin Orbit to become publicly traded on NASDAQ

1 hour ago
 One drowned, another rescued in River Panjkora

One drowned, another rescued in River Panjkora

57 seconds ago
 Germany Negotiates Keeping Kabul Airport Operation ..

Germany Negotiates Keeping Kabul Airport Operational With US, Turkey, Taliban - ..

58 seconds ago
 Govt. takes all possible steps for development at ..

Govt. takes all possible steps for development at district level: Sardar Baber

59 seconds ago
 Rain on Greenland ice sheet signals climate change ..

Rain on Greenland ice sheet signals climate change risk

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.