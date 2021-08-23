Private schools management decry extension of closing schools

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The management of the private schools in Jamshoro district resorted to protests on Monday decrying the Sindh Government's extension of closure of the schools.

The All Pakistan Private Schools Association, Jamshoro chapter, warned during the protest that the teachers would start conducting classes under the open sky if the schools were not allowed to resume classroom based learning.

Two separate rallies were taken out in Kotri town of Jamshoro which concluded outside the Deputy Commissioner's office and the local press club.

Iqbal Ahmed Abbassi and Akhtar Ali Siddiqui, the association's office bearers of Jamshoro chapter who led the protest outside the press club, said Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah should think about the future of the children who were being deprived of education.

They said the schools were reopened only for 20 days after the new academic year started in the summer whereas in Punjab the schools had completed over 100 days of schooling.

They claimed that the private schools' teachers were also suffering financially because of the closure.

The association demanded from the government to immediately announce the resumption of classroom based learning in the schools like other provinces in the country.