Private Schools Management Found Involved In Not Announcing Holidays Till Jan 5 To Face Music

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 12:50 PM

Private schools management found involved in not announcing holidays till Jan 5 to face music

District Education Authority (DEA) Rawalpindi has announced to take action against the private schools found involved in violating government orders in connection with scheduled winter vacations upto January 05

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) District education Authority (DEA) Rawalpindi has announced to take action against the private schools found involved in violating government orders in connection with scheduled winter vacations upto January 05.

Chief Executive Officer DEA Kashif Azam has sent circular to management of all private schools and directed them to keep their institutions closed till January 05 in connection with winter vacations.The CEO has DEA has warned that mobile teams have started inspection and action will be taken against every school which is found opened during this period.

