Private Schools Management Fully Comply With Govt Decision: PSMAS

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:40 PM

Private Schools management fully comply with govt decision: PSMAS

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) ::The officials of the Private School Management Association Swat Thursday assured the district administration Swat that all the school would be closed as per the decision of the provincial government in view of the possible spread of coronavirus.

In this connection, a joint meeting of the officials of the district administration and office-bearers of the Private School Management Association Swat was held here. All government and semi-government educational institutions will be closed again, the meeting decided.

The meeting was Chaired by Ali Khan and was attended by Ahmad Shah, President, Private School Management Association, Swat, Zafar Shalmani, Vice President, Shabbir Ahmad, Hazrat Ali and other concerned officials.

"We are with the people in this hour of need and we will cooperate fully with the district administration and the government," he said. Riaz Ali said that the teacher has been given the status of the architect of the nation and spiritual parents, so the officials and teachers of private schools should not take any step that would lead to legal action against them.

