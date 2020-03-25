Private schools network proposes setting up quarantine in private school buildings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Private education Network (PEN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday offered the provincial government to use private school buildings besides announced a package of soft loans for the schools to counter reduction of the overall cost to be paid by owners as rental and salaries of teachers.

The Provincial Secretary of PEN Syed Anus Takreem said that the schools have been closed suddenly due to outbreak of Corona Virus. He said due to closers of the school the owners are facing more hardship because they have to pay rental bills and salaries of the teachers.

The government does not need buildings in major cities, but public buildings in smaller cities may be less so they could use buildings of the private school for developing quarantine.

He offered that school buildings can be provided for quarantine. He said that unless schools are open and fees are a problem, we will not be able to pay rent to the landlord and teachers, so the government will be able to declare the immediate remittance of unpaid vacancies while recognizing the financial problems of the private sector. After the recovery, the government will ensure the repayment of the loans within a short period.