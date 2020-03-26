UrduPoint.com
Private Schools Owners Offer Schools' Buildings For Quarantine

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The private schools owners Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Thursday offered their schools buildings for quarantine of coronavirus affected patients.

Fahad Ikram Qazi, Director Civil Defense KP in a statement here said that all private school owners of KP have offered their school buildings for quarantine purposes and help the administration in today's time of test.

He said it is a great humanitarian gesture on the part of private school owners and service to humanity.

He said Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense officials were actively taking part in fumigation and sanitization spray in the province and appreciated their commitment to duty.

Fahad said corona was viral infection and can be eliminated through people's cooperation.

