UrduPoint.com

Private Schools Playing Key Role In Education: Arshad Khan

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Private schools playing key role in education: Arshad Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information and Public Relations, Arshad Khan Sunday said that private schools were playing key role in the field of education and helping to establish a reformed society.

He said this while addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the Private Schools Management Association (PSMA) Swat district. General Secretary Shah Faisal Khan and others also spoke.

Arshad said that a comprehensive policy was made for private schools in the education department, which was having good effects today.

He asked the association to make categories so that the difficulties of schools could be reduced and these institutions become autonomous. He said steps have been taken for the resolving of the problems being faced by the Private Schools and soon a meeting in this connection would be organized with all stakeholders.

He said that regulations have been introduced on various aspects for the convenience of private schools and in the future, efforts will be made to eliminate the difficulties through further measures. Steps are being taken which will reduce the difficulties faced by the private sector, adding, education is a profession that can play an important role in the establishment of a reformed society and if there is a deterioration in the society, the responsibility is also on us.

"We have to change the priorities while changing our direction and for this we all have to work together," he concluded.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swat Shah Faisal Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

13 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

22 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

22 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

22 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.