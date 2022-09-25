Private schools playing key role in education: Arshad Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information and Public Relations, Arshad Khan Sunday said that private schools were playing key role in the field of education and helping to establish a reformed society.

He said this while addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the Private Schools Management Association (PSMA) Swat district. General Secretary Shah Faisal Khan and others also spoke.

Arshad said that a comprehensive policy was made for private schools in the education department, which was having good effects today.

He asked the association to make categories so that the difficulties of schools could be reduced and these institutions become autonomous. He said steps have been taken for the resolving of the problems being faced by the Private Schools and soon a meeting in this connection would be organized with all stakeholders.

He said that regulations have been introduced on various aspects for the convenience of private schools and in the future, efforts will be made to eliminate the difficulties through further measures. Steps are being taken which will reduce the difficulties faced by the private sector, adding, education is a profession that can play an important role in the establishment of a reformed society and if there is a deterioration in the society, the responsibility is also on us.

"We have to change the priorities while changing our direction and for this we all have to work together," he concluded.