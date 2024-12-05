Open Menu

Private Schools Reject Social Security’s Tax Imposition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Private schools reject social security’s tax imposition

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Private Education Network (PEN) on Thursday has rejected the recent tax imposed by the Provincial Social Security Institution on private educational institutions.

In an emergency meeting organized by PEN’s Abbottabad chapter, the network’s provincial President, Salim Khan, voiced strong opposition to what he termed “coercive taxation” targeting the education sector.

Salim Khan expressed serious concerns over the imposition of the tax and criticized the government for burdening private schools with undue financial pressures. He urged authorities to reconsider policies that, according to him, are pushing the education sector into a crisis.

The meeting was attended by key district representatives, including Naqeebullah Khan Jadoon, President of PEN Abbottabad, General Secretary Raja Qadeer, and several heads of private schools from the region.

During the session, Salim Khan announced that PEN member institutions would not comply with the tax demands made by the Social Security Institution. “Private schools will not pay this coercive tax under any circumstances,” he declared.

In addition to rejecting the tax, the meeting addressed other pressing issues faced by private schools. Participants were assured of PEN’s continued efforts to resolve these challenges and protect the interests of the education community.

Related Topics

Education Abbottabad Peruvian Nuevo Sol From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricke ..

ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricket with a visit to the ICC Head ..

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious ..

1 hour ago
 ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recogn ..

ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

20 hours ago
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

19 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

20 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

19 hours ago
 Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

19 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

19 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan