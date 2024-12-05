Private schools reject social security’s tax imposition

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Private Education Network (PEN) on Thursday has rejected the recent tax imposed by the Provincial Social Security Institution on private educational institutions.

In an emergency meeting organized by PEN’s Abbottabad chapter, the network’s provincial President, Salim Khan, voiced strong opposition to what he termed “coercive taxation” targeting the education sector.

Salim Khan expressed serious concerns over the imposition of the tax and criticized the government for burdening private schools with undue financial pressures. He urged authorities to reconsider policies that, according to him, are pushing the education sector into a crisis.

The meeting was attended by key district representatives, including Naqeebullah Khan Jadoon, President of PEN Abbottabad, General Secretary Raja Qadeer, and several heads of private schools from the region.

During the session, Salim Khan announced that PEN member institutions would not comply with the tax demands made by the Social Security Institution. “Private schools will not pay this coercive tax under any circumstances,” he declared.

In addition to rejecting the tax, the meeting addressed other pressing issues faced by private schools. Participants were assured of PEN’s continued efforts to resolve these challenges and protect the interests of the education community.