Private schools rejects fee propaganda terming it misleading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Private Schools Association Islamabad on Wednesday rejected the fee propaganda about the private schools, terming it a misleading campaign against the private sector.

In a meeting held here with the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Chairperson Ms Zia Batool, the delegation of the private school association said that the monthly profit of majority of private schools was less than ten percent, while demanding twenty percent concession out of ten percent is injustice with the private schools.

The delegation of Private Schools Association Islamabad was comprising of its president Zefran Elahi, along with Asif Luqman Qazi and General Secretary Abdul Waheed Khan.

This meeting was organized in light of yesterday's directions of Islamabad High Court in which the court directed the PEIRA Chairperson to take schools associations and other stake holders in consultation before taking any decision.

The delegation briefed the PEIRA Chairperson that the coronavirus epidemic had effected all private sectors in the country along with private schools. The private schools despite difficult circumstances were facing the issues of paying salaries, rent and other expenditures.

The PEIRA Chairperson while talking to the delegation said that private schools were playing major role in provision of education in the country. That was why a large number of parents trust on them, she added.

Ms Zia Batool said that those private schools charging monthly fee more than Rs 5000 should provide 20 percent concession to parents during the recent crises created due to pandemic COVID-19.

She urged the parents to deposit their fee in time, adding, those who will submit late fee will have to deposit full fee as fine. She said that we had already asked the parents in the notification to submit their fee timely so that private schools could pay salaries of their staff.

She said that PEIRA would properly request the EOBI and Social Security for waiver off their two months contribution so that private schools could handle the current crises.

The chairperson has also demanded the recommendations of private schools association in written form so that the directions could be issued in light of all suggestions.