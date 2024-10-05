Private schools' teaching staff suffer sharp decline in salaries

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) As the world celebrates the World Teachers' Day with full vigor, teaching staff from private schools is yet suffering sharp decline in salaries despite over-loaded work.

Most of the marginalized, under-appreciated and underpaid teachers are forced to get resilient during teaching hours in pathetic circumstances of the schools.

However, they aren't paid back against their hardwork to sustain the ordinary life, APP learnt through different opinion of schools' faculties on Saturday after reaching them out on the World Teaching Day.

The teaching staff of private schools mostly comprising women staff used to be qualified with graduation to master degree are paid less than Rs. 15000 - 20,000 per month.

Fardeen, an 8th class teacher of local private school said, the teachers are paid far less than other professions—a trend that’s only getting worse over time.

She said, I've been teaching in the school for over decade, yet taking Rs. 20,000 per month only.

Every teacher as she said, used to be burdened with extra-curriculum charges like conducting functions on national days and maintaining discipline in the school's timing, left them at bay performing their domestic responsibilities, she said.

Humaira, another teacher said, besides, low income the teachers from private unlike public entities face humiliation from the principle concerned.

She said they've to teach in unhealthy circumstances as in most of the schools, there's no alternative of power load-shedding during summer season.

In addition to under-paying, teachers have no job security in private schools even in the most prestigious ones here.

Ghazala and Farzana are the real sisters, expelled from the local school located at chungi. one on 20th of September by the owner in a humiliating way for over-looking mistakes in the class work of the students.

They're not paid for the teaching services for said dates offered quite diligently during teaching what they said.

Employees in other organisations are entitled to paid leaves but not the teachers in the private sectors, said a teacher seeking anonymity for 'a minute type of identification would lead to cost her career'.

Faiz Abbas, CEO Education, giving version over apathy of the situation, regretted that the education Department has no policy to check poor salary offered to private school teachers.

He said it is unfortunate that teachers serving in the private sector have no service structure which is the single most important reason due to which private educational enterprises are able to employ teachers at ridiculously low salary packages.