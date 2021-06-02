Private schools to educate children of in-service, retired, martyred police employees

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Wednesday entered into an agreement with two private schools of the city to ensure quality education to the children of in-service, retired and martyred employees of the capital police department.

According to the details, the police signed an agreement with American Lycetuff Dnk School System Pakistan and International Learning Hub School Pakistan under which the children of police martyrs would be given fee concession up to 80 percent while the children of in-service and retired employees will pay nothing under the head of security/admission.

They will also avail 50 percent concession in tuition fee. Furthermore, they would be charged just Rs 3000 as Registration Fee. DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, other senior police officers and representatives of the school management were present during the signing ceremony.

According to police spokesperson, IG Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that signing an agreement with private educational institutions is to ensure quality education to the children of the employees at affordable expenses. He said the police was busy in providing relief to its employees in whatever possible way which, he believed, will boost morale of the force.

The department had earlier took several initiatives for the welfare of the employees including signing agreements with the educational institutions as Islamabad Science School and College, Nicon Group, Air Foundation School System, and The Smart School.

Similarly, the police department signed agreements with different medical labs as GSR Lab, City Lab, Islamabad Diagnostic Centre, and Bio Lab. The families of the police employees can avail concessions at these labs.