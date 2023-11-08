Open Menu

Private Schools To Organize 3-day Seerat-e-Tayyaba Expo From Nov. 11

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Private schools to organize 3-day Seerat-e-Tayyaba Expo from Nov. 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The three-day "Seerat-e-Tayyaba Expo" organized by private schools in the Federal capital will begin on November 11, in which children of educational institutions will be able to explore and highlight various aspects of the life of Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

According to the details, the expo is being organized jointly by US International Schools and PIPS Schools system at PIPS Schools B-17 Campus Multi Gardens Society, Islamabad from November 11 to 13 from 10 am to 4 pm which will be open for students and the public on all three days.

The organizers of the expo told APP that children from different schools are participating in this one-of-a-kind and informative exhibition, and looking to adopt the practical life of their role model while expressing their great devotion and love for the Last Holy Prophet PBUH.

The expo will cover various aspects of the Holy Prophet's life through hundreds of research papers and presentations on various topics including the early life of the Holy Prophet, Makkah and Madani periods, Ghazwat, Hajjatul Wida, the peace treaty of Hudaybiyyah.

The students participating in the expo will shed light on different aspects of the blessed life of the Holy Prophet PBUH with verses of the Holy Quran and authentic hadiths on various topics.

An important component of this exhibition is unique models and projects in which practical and visual ways will highlight the various aspects of the blessed life of the Holy Prophet.

The organizers said that for this expo, especially the young children of the schools have prepared day and night with great enthusiasm and interest. The organizers have given a special invitation to the student community, parents and children to visit this exhibition

