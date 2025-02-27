Private Schools Told To Help Manage Traffic At Closing Time
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan met the heads and owners of private schools and asked them to come up with some actionable plan to avoid traffic problems during school closing.
Absence of parking spaces outside schools was a major factor contributing to traffic jam during closing time when students move out to go back to their homes, commissioner said while addressing the meeting participants. He specifically mentioned private schools located in Officers Colony and said schools charge hefty fee from each student and should arrange buses for pick and drop facility for the students.
He said that citizens face immense troubles due to traffic jam during school closing time and stressed the importance of pick and drop facility.
The commissioner also advised people to avoid violating one-way traffic rule on roads. He said that the administration was considering reducing the Circular Chowk area in Officers Colony to make more space available for traffic.
