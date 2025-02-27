Open Menu

Private Schools Told To Help Manage Traffic At Closing Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Private schools told to help manage traffic at closing time

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan met the heads and owners of private schools and asked them to come up with some actionable plan to avoid traffic problems during school closing.

Absence of parking spaces outside schools was a major factor contributing to traffic jam during closing time when students move out to go back to their homes, commissioner said while addressing the meeting participants. He specifically mentioned private schools located in Officers Colony and said schools charge hefty fee from each student and should arrange buses for pick and drop facility for the students.

He said that citizens face immense troubles due to traffic jam during school closing time and stressed the importance of pick and drop facility.

The commissioner also advised people to avoid violating one-way traffic rule on roads. He said that the administration was considering reducing the Circular Chowk area in Officers Colony to make more space available for traffic.

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

30 minutes ago
 Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on bod ..

Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid A ..

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

45 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campa ..

ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Khalifa Award for Education launches judging proce ..

Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful ..

Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations

1 hour ago
Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely o ..

Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialog ..

Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA ..

Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..

2 hours ago
 MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on ..

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..

3 hours ago
 Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minis ..

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan