Private Schools Urged To Intensify Anti-Dengue Measures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 10:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) President of the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (Northern Punjab) and member of the District Registration Authority Rawalpindi, Abrar Ahmed Khan, has called on private educational institutions to immediately step up measures to prevent the spread of dengue on their premises.
In a statement, he stressed that schools must strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department and District Administration, noting that protecting students, teachers, and parents requires active participation from all stakeholders.
“The number of dengue patients is rising every day, and experts have warned of further spread if urgent steps are not taken,” Khan said. “Preventing dengue is not just the responsibility of the Health Department or District Administration—it is a shared duty of all citizens.
”
He highlighted that CEO of the District education Authority Rawalpindi, Tariq Mehmood, has already issued clear instructions for private schools to play a central role in the anti-dengue campaign. school owners have been urged to ensure cleanliness and remove stagnant water from rooftops, flower pots, water coolers, and dispensers.
According to the CEO, the next six weeks are extremely critical for the potential spread of dengue, requiring immediate and collective action. The District Administration has warned that strict action will be taken against institutions failing to comply with dengue SOPs.
Preventive activities will continue until dengue is completely eradicated, with authorities urging citizens to follow safety measures and fully cooperate in efforts to eliminate the threat.
