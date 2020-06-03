UrduPoint.com
Private Schoolteachers Protest Non-payment Of Salaries

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:25 PM

Teachers of private schools staged a protest demonstration on Wednesday at Qasba Shah Jamal against non-payment of their salaries and urged the government authorities to help them out

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) : Teachers of private schools staged a protest demonstration on Wednesday at Qasba Shah Jamal against non-payment of their salaries and urged the government authorities to help them out.

Teachers Muhammad Javed, Ghulam Yasin and Muhammad Saleem said that a private school, registered under the Punjab education Endowment Fund (PEEF), had not yet paid salaries to teachers for the last three months.

Those who demand salaries are told to leave job, they complained. They appealed to the Education Department high-ups, the district administration and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to intervene and direct the school Principal Akhtar Khalifa to release their salaries.

