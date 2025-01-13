Private sector engaged to manage waste collection under “Clean Punjab” initiative: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qurat-ul-Ain Memon has said that services from the private sector have been acquired for effective waste collection and disposal in urban and rural areas under Chief Minister Punjab’s “Clean Punjab” initiative

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qurat-ul-Ain Memon has said that services from the private sector have been acquired for effective waste collection and disposal in urban and rural areas under Chief Minister Punjab’s “Clean Punjab” initiative.

During a meeting with Daewoo Company representatives and officials from relevant departments, she announced that an agreement has been finalized with Daewoo Company, which will commence operations on January 24, with the system going fully online by January 26.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Dr. Abida Fareed, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Yousuf Cheena, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Anum Hafeez, Assistant Commissioner Muzaffargarh Irfan Hanjra, Assistant Commissioner Jatoi Jaleel Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Alipur Tariq Mehmood, Deputy Director Local Government Abdul Ghafoor, ADLG Javed Akhtar, and District Council CO Anam Masoom Khan, along with representatives from Daewoo Company.

Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon emphasized that supervisors will be deployed at the Union Council level by Daewoo, who will work in coordination with UC Secretaries. She instructed the company to recruit local individuals, ensuring a fair and transparent hiring process based strictly on merit without external influence. She also directed the company to provide a report on funds utilized so far and instructed Assistant Commissioners to oversee all operations and guide the company where needed.

During the briefing, Daewoo representatives confirmed that surveys at the district headquarters, tehsil levels and union councils were underway and will be completed shortly. They assured that operations would begin on schedule, with supervisors deployed at the UC level.

The company also shared that discussions were ongoing for renting machinery and hiring sanitary workers to ensure smooth operations. The partnership aims to ensure cleanliness and improve waste management systems across Muzaffargarh under the "Clean Punjab" program, DC added.