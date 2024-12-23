Private Sector Handed Over Cleanliness Operations Under Outsourcing Plan In Multan City
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Cleanliness operations were finally handed over to the private sector at a ceremony here Monday under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s new outsourcing plan initially encompassing Multan city and Sadar area union councils with the task to the contractor to turn Multan zero-waste within a fortnight by employing additional machinery and resources and make people feel change with clean surroundings.
Commissioner Multan division Maryam Khan and deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari opened the zero-waste drive at the ceremony where they also witnessed the formal handover of cleanliness operations by Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to the private sector contractor.
A coordinated complaint system to address problem of heaps of waste accumulation and home-to-home waste collection mechanisms are the hallmark of the new waste management system that will directly benefit the people with a feel-good surroundings, deputy commissioner Bukhari said.
Commissioner Maryam Khan said that the revolutionary initiative introduced on the orders of the Chief Minister would be instrumental in keeping city as well as rural areas clean across Multan division.
It may be noted that outsourcing model has already been enforced in Lodhran, Burewala and Mailsi and would soon cover rest of the areas in Multan division.
Maryam Khan said the contractor would employ additional machinery and resources to turn Multan zero waste within two weeks, adding that they would ensure every inch of the areas assigned are clean under strict monitoring.
DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that district administration and MWMC would ensure strict monitoring of operations under the new system and added that Jalalpur Pirwala and Shujabad tahsils would witness enforcement of the outsourcing model in the second phase.
CEO MWMC Abdul Razzaq Dogar said the operation to clear all the filth depots in Multan city and Sadar areas has begun. He added that home-to-home waste collection operations would begin after two weeks.
Noted political figures including Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Shahzad Maqbool Bhutta, Dr. Akhtar Malik, Babar Shah, MPA Maqsooda Ansari and others were present in the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador
FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..
World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference
CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program
UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?
UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action
EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban
Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club
UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival
Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese envoy presents awards to prominent personalities1 minute ago
-
Private sector handed over cleanliness operations under outsourcing plan in Multan city2 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Squad foils carjacking2 minutes ago
-
20 arrested for placing bet on cockfight2 minutes ago
-
CPO distributes gifts among Christian officials2 minutes ago
-
Body found12 minutes ago
-
Kotri barrage canals to remain close for maintenance and K-IV project work12 minutes ago
-
Suthra Punjab program to set new trends in sanitation: Minister12 minutes ago
-
Wheat farmers informed about modern production techniques22 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora cuts Christmas cake22 minutes ago
-
Scientific models exhibition held22 minutes ago
-
Inter 2nd annual exam result on 27th22 minutes ago