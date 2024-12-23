Open Menu

Private Sector Handed Over Cleanliness Operations Under Outsourcing Plan In Multan City

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Cleanliness operations were finally handed over to the private sector at a ceremony here Monday under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s new outsourcing plan initially encompassing Multan city and Sadar area union councils with the task to the contractor to turn Multan zero-waste within a fortnight by employing additional machinery and resources and make people feel change with clean surroundings.

Commissioner Multan division Maryam Khan and deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari opened the zero-waste drive at the ceremony where they also witnessed the formal handover of cleanliness operations by Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to the private sector contractor.

A coordinated complaint system to address problem of heaps of waste accumulation and home-to-home waste collection mechanisms are the hallmark of the new waste management system that will directly benefit the people with a feel-good surroundings, deputy commissioner Bukhari said.

Commissioner Maryam Khan said that the revolutionary initiative introduced on the orders of the Chief Minister would be instrumental in keeping city as well as rural areas clean across Multan division.

It may be noted that outsourcing model has already been enforced in Lodhran, Burewala and Mailsi and would soon cover rest of the areas in Multan division.

Maryam Khan said the contractor would employ additional machinery and resources to turn Multan zero waste within two weeks, adding that they would ensure every inch of the areas assigned are clean under strict monitoring.

DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that district administration and MWMC would ensure strict monitoring of operations under the new system and added that Jalalpur Pirwala and Shujabad tahsils would witness enforcement of the outsourcing model in the second phase.

CEO MWMC Abdul Razzaq Dogar said the operation to clear all the filth depots in Multan city and Sadar areas has begun. He added that home-to-home waste collection operations would begin after two weeks.

Noted political figures including Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Shahzad Maqbool Bhutta, Dr. Akhtar Malik, Babar Shah, MPA Maqsooda Ansari and others were present in the ceremony.

