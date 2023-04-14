UrduPoint.com

Private Sector Housing Schemes (PSHS) Appreciates CDA Chairman's Initiative Of Clean And Green Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Private Sector Housing Schemes (PSHS) appreciates CDA Chairman's initiative of clean and green Islamabad

Private Sector Housing Schemes (PSHS) welcomed and appreciated the Chairman Capital Development Authority's initiative of clean and green Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Private Sector Housing Schemes (PSHS) welcomed and appreciated the Chairman Capital Development Authority's initiative of clean and green Islamabad.

Housing Societies have pledged to contribute about Rs 310 million to Environment Wing and Housing Societies Directorate for the purchase of special vehicles.

Margalla View Housing Scheme D-17, CBR Housing Scheme Zone V, Zaraj Housing Scheme Zone V, and Services Cooperative Housing Scheme (Capital Enclave) Zone V have provided the equipment and made payments to the chairman CDA initiative.

Bahria Town, IBECHS, FECHS E-11 Multi-professional Aiwane Sadar, New Islamabad Enclave Park View, Cabinet Division and T&T Housing Schemes have also promised to contribute to Chairman CDA's initiative

