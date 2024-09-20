Open Menu

Private Sector Imperative For Creating Jobs & Improve Livelihoods Of Women

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Private sector imperative for creating jobs & improve livelihoods of women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The private sector is crucial to create jobs and improve the livelihoods of women folk across the country.

said Rabia Amin, a social worker on Friday.

She said private sector and civil society organizations should strengthen business sustainability and women’s empowerment to ensure their active participation by creating job opportunities.

“As a way of strengthening the confidence, personal and professional skill building can provide opportunities to

women”, she said.

She said that by learning new skills, women can build their self-confidence, increase their economic power, independence and make better informed decisions.

She said that women empowerment was important for the progress of a country or a nation. “Frequent training and awareness programmes can be arranged to make women aware of their rights and to equip them for exercising just demands,” she added.

She said that adequate implementations of laws were crucial to provide a secure environment to women.

“It can enable women to mobilize more effectively, gain power to realize legal entitlements and access to economic and educational opportunities,” she remarked.

Related Topics

Business Civil Society Job Progress Independence Women Jobs

Recent Stories

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

2 hours ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

8 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

11 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

23 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan