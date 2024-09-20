Private Sector Imperative For Creating Jobs & Improve Livelihoods Of Women
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The private sector is crucial to create jobs and improve the livelihoods of women folk across the country.
said Rabia Amin, a social worker on Friday.
She said private sector and civil society organizations should strengthen business sustainability and women’s empowerment to ensure their active participation by creating job opportunities.
“As a way of strengthening the confidence, personal and professional skill building can provide opportunities to
women”, she said.
She said that by learning new skills, women can build their self-confidence, increase their economic power, independence and make better informed decisions.
She said that women empowerment was important for the progress of a country or a nation. “Frequent training and awareness programmes can be arranged to make women aware of their rights and to equip them for exercising just demands,” she added.
She said that adequate implementations of laws were crucial to provide a secure environment to women.
“It can enable women to mobilize more effectively, gain power to realize legal entitlements and access to economic and educational opportunities,” she remarked.
