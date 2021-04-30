Private sector importing corona vaccine for selling in local market: Asad Umer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday informed that private sector is importing corona vaccine for selling it to local market. As many as 27,000 people got vaccinated from private sector, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

"We will have to live with coronavirus for next few months, " he said. The people should adopt precautionary measures, and avoid roaming in rush areas, he added. He further stated that people could have been affected if they failed to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs), given by the government for the safety and security of the citizen from lethal third wave of coronavirus.

Commenting on growth rate in the industrial sector, he said selling of car was increasing day by day, while growth in large scale manufacturing was also showing upward trend.

Replying to a question about crunch in economic sector, he said Miftah Ismail of Pakistan Muslim League-N, was responsible for damaging economy of this country. To another question about high inflation,He said the incumbent government has taken many steps for providing relief to common man. The government has established number of 'Ramzaan bazaars' to ensure all required commodities to masses at affordable rates.