UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Private Sector Importing Corona Vaccine For Selling In Local Market: Asad Umer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Private sector importing corona vaccine for selling in local market: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday informed that private sector is importing corona vaccine for selling it to local market. As many as 27,000 people got vaccinated from private sector, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

"We will have to live with coronavirus for next few months, " he said. The people should adopt precautionary measures, and avoid roaming in rush areas, he added. He further stated that people could have been affected if they failed to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs), given by the government for the safety and security of the citizen from lethal third wave of coronavirus.

Commenting on growth rate in the industrial sector, he said selling of car was increasing day by day, while growth in large scale manufacturing was also showing upward trend.

Replying to a question about crunch in economic sector, he said Miftah Ismail of Pakistan Muslim League-N, was responsible for damaging economy of this country. To another question about high inflation,He said the incumbent government has taken many steps for providing relief to common man. The government has established number of 'Ramzaan bazaars' to ensure all required commodities to masses at affordable rates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asad Umar Car Man Market Muslim TV All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Actively Discussing Meeting Date for Putin-Bide ..

1 minute ago

Farrukh criticizes sindh gov for not spending mone ..

1 minute ago

Over 40 mln children received anti-polio drops in ..

1 minute ago

US Stands With Israel Over Mount Meron Festival St ..

1 minute ago

US Ready to Use High-Level Diplomatic Channels Wit ..

18 minutes ago

Sudan's Think Tank Links Reported U-Turn on Russia ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.