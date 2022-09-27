Private sector lauded in health sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The government is utilizing all possible resources to provide modern treatment facilities to people.

The private sector was also playing a vital role and serving the ailing community, this was said by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh while opening a two-day free medical and physical therapy camp at Canal Road held under the aegis of The University of Faisalabad here on Tuesday.

He said that the government was encouraging the private sector as they were contributing a lot in the health sector.

Director Physiotherapy and Allied Sciences Dr Shahid Ahmed Heera said that free medical checkup,tests, physio therapy, Ophthalmology checkup and free medicine will be provided to patientsduring the camp.