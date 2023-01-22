Private sector playing excellent role in providing ideal facilities: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary, said that the private sector was playing an excellent role in providing ideal facilities in South Punjab.

He expressed these views during a meeting with renowned industrialist Mian Faisal Mukhtar who called on him here on Sunday.

He further said the private sector has great importance in economic development.

The government and the private sector were working together to resolve the country's problems and to create employment opportunities.

The main objective was to provide a quality lifestyle to the people, Ashfaq Ahmad added.

Mian Faisal Mukhtar said Mukhtar A Sheikh hospital equipped with the latest facilities and was providing treatment facilities to the citizens.

He said separate departments of infection control and air quality control have been established in the hospital and it was providing 24-hour world-class health facilities to the patients.

The collection points have also been established at various places in the city for the laboratory of the hospital.