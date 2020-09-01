UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Private Sector Services To Be Sought For Disposal Of Garbage

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 02:42 PM

Private sector services to be sought for disposal of garbage

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood directed the Metropolitan Corporation to hire the services of the private sector for the disposal of garbage throughout the city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood directed the Metropolitan Corporation to hire the services of the private sector for the disposal of garbage throughout the city.

She was addressing while chairing the review meeting of Metropolitan corporation performance here on Tuesday. Commissioner directed the officers of Metropolitan Corporation to dispose of piles of garbage in phase wise and the residential areas should be categorized for its sanitation in second phase, adding that sewerage problems of city should also be resolved.

She also sought recommendation for issuing tenders for permanently disposal of garbage piles from the entrance routes of city in first phase.

Dr. Farah said that provision of basic facilities to the public was first priority of government.

She said that there was a need to enhance limited resources of Metropolitan Corporation and austerity to be adopted.

Metropolitan CO Tariq Paroya said that about 400 tons of garbage was collected daily in the city, while the department has the capacity to collect two tons of garbage.

He said that the recommendation to increase the number of machinery and manpower was already sent to government,while the proposal to hire machinery was also under consideration to make the city cleaner.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood directed to take action against those whom throw garbage on the main roads and chowks as per law.

On the occassion,Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Tariq Paroya, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid and other officers concerned were present.

Related Topics

Farah From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan reiterates commitment for peace process i ..

23 minutes ago

Two S. Korean Intel Officers Charged With Raping o ..

4 minutes ago

Eurozone inflation turns to negative in August

4 minutes ago

UAE is committed to consolidating international co ..

31 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle weapons foiled, two arrested

10 minutes ago

CM advisor for expediting uplift projects pace

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.