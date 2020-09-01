Private sector services to be sought for disposal of garbage

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood directed the Metropolitan Corporation to hire the services of the private sector for the disposal of garbage throughout the city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood directed the Metropolitan Corporation to hire the services of the private sector for the disposal of garbage throughout the city.

She was addressing while chairing the review meeting of Metropolitan corporation performance here on Tuesday. Commissioner directed the officers of Metropolitan Corporation to dispose of piles of garbage in phase wise and the residential areas should be categorized for its sanitation in second phase, adding that sewerage problems of city should also be resolved.

She also sought recommendation for issuing tenders for permanently disposal of garbage piles from the entrance routes of city in first phase.

Dr. Farah said that provision of basic facilities to the public was first priority of government.

She said that there was a need to enhance limited resources of Metropolitan Corporation and austerity to be adopted.

Metropolitan CO Tariq Paroya said that about 400 tons of garbage was collected daily in the city, while the department has the capacity to collect two tons of garbage.

He said that the recommendation to increase the number of machinery and manpower was already sent to government,while the proposal to hire machinery was also under consideration to make the city cleaner.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood directed to take action against those whom throw garbage on the main roads and chowks as per law.

On the occassion,Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Tariq Paroya, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid and other officers concerned were present.