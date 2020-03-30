UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Private Sector Should Ensure Women Empowerment By Creating Job Opportunities: Maliha Hashmi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 10:27 PM

Private sector should ensure women empowerment by creating job opportunities: Maliha Hashmi

Private sector organizations should ensure women empowerment by creating more job opportunities for them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Private sector organizations should ensure women empowerment by creating more job opportunities for them.

By learning new skills, women can build their self-confidence, increase economic condition, and contribute well to the society, said Maliha Hashmi, head of Mehrgarh while talking to APP on Monday.

She said women empowerment was very important for the progress of a country or nation. "Frequent training and awareness programmes can be arranged to make women aware of their rights and equip them different skills," she said.

Maliha said adequate implementation of laws was crucial to provide a secure environment to women. "It can enable women to mobilize more effectively, gain power to realize legal entitlements and access to economic and educational opportunities," she added.

Related Topics

Job Progress Women

Recent Stories

PM shares measures to combat Coronavirus, warns ho ..

19 minutes ago

AJK president thanks China for assisting Pakistan ..

41 minutes ago

OIC Roundly Condemns Barbaric Houthi Ballistic Mis ..

41 minutes ago

Buzdar approves funds for 2.5 families of daily wa ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler issues law on local SMEs

1 hour ago

Prime Minister's address to nation at 9.15 pm toni ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.