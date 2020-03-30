Private sector should ensure women empowerment by creating job opportunities: Maliha Hashmi

Private sector organizations should ensure women empowerment by creating more job opportunities for them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Private sector organizations should ensure women empowerment by creating more job opportunities for them.

By learning new skills, women can build their self-confidence, increase economic condition, and contribute well to the society, said Maliha Hashmi, head of Mehrgarh while talking to APP on Monday.

She said women empowerment was very important for the progress of a country or nation. "Frequent training and awareness programmes can be arranged to make women aware of their rights and equip them different skills," she said.

Maliha said adequate implementation of laws was crucial to provide a secure environment to women. "It can enable women to mobilize more effectively, gain power to realize legal entitlements and access to economic and educational opportunities," she added.