Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:42 PM

Private sector support crucial in corona battle: Health Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab is trying to enhance the coronavirus testing capacity in the province and is also coordinating with private labs to facilitate people across the province, said Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Tuesday.

The Minister met the management of Chughtai Lab.

On the special request of the Health Minister, the Chughtai Lab management agreed to give 50 per cent discount for first 100 patients of over 60 years of age on daily basis.

The Minister expressed her gratitude to the Chughtai Lab team for their support.

"The private sector is responding to our call and we believe we all must comeforward in this battle," said Dr Yasmin Rashid.

