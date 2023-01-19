UrduPoint.com

Private Sector To Get Massive Opportunities From ITZ: MD PTDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Private sector to get massive opportunities from ITZ: MD PTDC

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Authority (PTDC), Aftab-ur-Rehman on Thursday said the private sector would achieve great opportunities and benefits from Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Authority (PTDC), Aftab-ur-Rehman on Thursday said the private sector would achieve great opportunities and benefits from Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing an Investment Readiness Conference for KP Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) at a local hotel here, he said the initiative would boost up tourism and strengthen the country's economy.

Investment Conference on 'Integrated Tourism Zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa' (ITZ) was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Authority & KITE to mobilize private sector investments and to promote responsible tourism.

The Managing Director said the ITZ project would be greatly helpful in boosting the tourism industry, adding the sustainable development was key to promote tourism and economic growth.

He further said the KP government was committed to involve private partners sector to invest in Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) in the province. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Northern Areas have rich natural potential of tourism as huge number of foreign and domestic tourists visit these areas, he added.

Aftab said the PTDC had constructed several hotels with the help of private partners to facilitate the visitors, adding there was a dire need of contribution by everyone to yield desired results of Integrated Tourism Zones.

He further apprised the government was focusing to project winter tourism due to scenic snowfall and PTDC had also kicked off many sports events in various parts of the country in that regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Hotel Visit Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir PTDC From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Russia's External Debt Down $100.4Bln Over 2022 to ..

Russia's External Debt Down $100.4Bln Over 2022 to $381.8Bln - Central Bank

19 seconds ago
 Sanatzar organizes awareness seminar

Sanatzar organizes awareness seminar

20 seconds ago
 Adding of more water reserves inevitable for Pakis ..

Adding of more water reserves inevitable for Pakistan: Minister for Power Divisi ..

11 minutes ago
 FIA arrests eight people for illegal currency exch ..

FIA arrests eight people for illegal currency exchange

22 seconds ago
 Russian Economic Development Ministry Will Not Rev ..

Russian Economic Development Ministry Will Not Revise Oil Forecast Amid Brent Vo ..

11 minutes ago
 OSCE Monitoring Mission Hid information on Situati ..

OSCE Monitoring Mission Hid information on Situation in Donbas - Lavrov

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.