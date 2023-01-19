Private sector to get massive opportunities from ITZ: MD PTDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana on Thursday said the private sector would achieve great opportunities and benefits from Integrated Tourism Zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana on Thursday said the private sector would achieve great opportunities and benefits from Integrated Tourism Zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing an Investment Readiness Conference for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) at a local hotel here, he said the initiative would boost tourism and strengthen the country's economy.

Investment Conference on 'Integrated Tourism Zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa' (ITZ) was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Authority & KITE to mobilize private sector investments and to promote responsible tourism.

Aftabur Rehman said the ITZ project would be greatly helpful in boosting the tourism industry, adding the sustainable development was key to promote tourism and economic growth.

He further said the KP government was committed to involve private partners sector to invest in ITZs in the province. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Northern Areas have rich natural potential for tourism as a huge number of foreign and domestic tourists visit these areas, he added.

Aftab said the PTDC had constructed several hotels with the help of private partners to facilitate the visitors, adding there was a dire need of contribution by everyone to yield desired results of Integrated Tourism Zones.

He further apprised the government was focusing to project winter tourism due to scenic snowfall and PTDC had also kicked off many sports events in various parts of the country in that regard.