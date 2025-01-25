Private Sector To Take Charge Of Multan Cleanliness From Feb 22
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari said on Saturday private sector would take charge of Multan’s cleanliness operations from February 22, with the introduction of advanced machinery and an expanded workforce.
The initiative aims to deliver an efficient and sustainable waste management system in the City of Saints. The DC inspected the cleanliness operations during a surprise visit to various parts of the city on Saturday. Walking through different streets, he interacted with residents to get their feedback and reviewed performance of the Waste Management Company.
Divisional Manager Operations Anwar-ul-Haq briefed the deputy commissioner on transition to the outsourced system, highlighting its potential to address longstanding challenges and improve service delivery. During his visit, the DC urged the cleaning staff to uphold high standards of performance. “We are ensuring strict monitoring to guarantee that the benefits of this upgraded system are felt across the city,” he stated.
