Private sector urged to create job opportunities for women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fouzia Saeed on Wednesday said that by learning new skills,women could build up their self-confidence and made better decisions.

Talking to APP, she said private sector and civil society organizations should strengthen business sustainability and women's empowerment to ensure their active participation by creating job opportunities for them.

"It can enable women to mobilize more effectively, gain power to realize legal entitlements and access to economic and educational opportunities," she added.

Dr Fouzia said that women empowerment was very important for the progress of a country or a nation.

"Frequent training and awareness programs can be arranged to make women aware of their rights and to equip them for exercising their demands," she said.

She said that adequate implementations of laws were crucial to provide a secure environment to women for prospering themselves.

"As a way of strengthening the confidence, personal and professional skill building can provide opportunities to women" she said in a statement.