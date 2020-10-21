UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Private Sector Urged To Create Job Opportunities For Women

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 04:24 PM

Private sector urged to create job opportunities for women

Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fouzia Saeed on Wednesday said that by learning new skills,women could build up their self-confidence and made better decisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fouzia Saeed on Wednesday said that by learning new skills,women could build up their self-confidence and made better decisions.

Talking to APP, she said private sector and civil society organizations should strengthen business sustainability and women's empowerment to ensure their active participation by creating job opportunities for them.

"It can enable women to mobilize more effectively, gain power to realize legal entitlements and access to economic and educational opportunities," she added.

Dr Fouzia said that women empowerment was very important for the progress of a country or a nation.

"Frequent training and awareness programs can be arranged to make women aware of their rights and to equip them for exercising their demands," she said.

She said that adequate implementations of laws were crucial to provide a secure environment to women for prospering themselves.

"As a way of strengthening the confidence, personal and professional skill building can provide opportunities to women" she said in a statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Civil Society Job Progress Women

Recent Stories

Lavrov Holds Separate Talks With Armenian, Azerbai ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Motorway gang-rape case: Victim identifies ..

8 minutes ago

Shehryar Afridi conferred Federal Minister Status

2 minutes ago

KP ZUC approves accelerated distribution of Zakat ..

2 minutes ago

Music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali, Sahir Ali Bagga, Sa ..

2 minutes ago

IGP holds Ardal Room, listens problems of policeme ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.