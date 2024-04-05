Private sector urged to create job opportunities for women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed on Friday urged private sector and civil society organizations to strengthen business sustainability and women’s empowerment to ensure their active participation by creating job opportunities for them.

Fouzia said that adequate implementations of laws are crucial to providing a secure environment for women to prosper themselves.“As a way of strengthening confidence, personal and professional skill building can provide opportunities to women, she added.

She said women can build their self-confidence, and increase their economic power by learning new skills adding that women's empowerment is important for the progress of a country or a nation.

“Frequent training and awareness programs can be arranged to make women aware of their rights and equip them for exercising just demands,” she said. “It can enable women to mobilize more effectively, gain power to realize legal entitlements and access to economic and educational opportunities,” she remarked.