Open Menu

Private Sector Urged To Create Job Opportunities For Women

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Private sector urged to create job opportunities for women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed on Friday urged private sector and civil society organizations to strengthen business sustainability and women’s empowerment to ensure their active participation by creating job opportunities for them.

Fouzia said that adequate implementations of laws are crucial to providing a secure environment for women to prosper themselves.“As a way of strengthening confidence, personal and professional skill building can provide opportunities to women, she added.

She said women can build their self-confidence, and increase their economic power by learning new skills adding that women's empowerment is important for the progress of a country or a nation.

“Frequent training and awareness programs can be arranged to make women aware of their rights and equip them for exercising just demands,” she said. “It can enable women to mobilize more effectively, gain power to realize legal entitlements and access to economic and educational opportunities,” she remarked.

Related Topics

Business Civil Society Job Progress Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

2 hours ago
 UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

14 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

14 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

14 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

14 hours ago
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

14 hours ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

14 hours ago
 Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

14 hours ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

14 hours ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

14 hours ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan