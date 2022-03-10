Private sector willing to invest in KP tourism: Wazir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Director General Tourism Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abid Wazir on Thursday said that private sector has shown interest in investment in KP tourism sector after successful participation in Dubai expo.

In a statement, he said that KP government is expecting lucrative international investment to boost tourism adding that 19 motels acquired by KP government from PTDC will be soon opened for tourists.

He said that feasibility of four new integrated tourist zones has been completed and recruitment in tourism sector completed for safety of tourists in coming season.

He said that Jeep rally tracks approved in 16 districts, besides the authority will construct six waterfalls in Abbottabad, Haripur, Swat and Upper Dir.

The DG said that survey for installation of camping pods at ten new tourist destinations with support of UNDP has been completed, adding a survey has also been completed for construction of tourist spots in merged districts.