Private sector’s role crucial in future-proofing economy against climate change, OICCI CEO stresses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) CEO & Secretary General of the Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce & Industry (OICCI) Muhammad Abdul Aleem on Monday urged all private sector entities to unite with the government in formulating comprehensive long-term strategies and ambitious green emission targets to confront the escalating challenges of climate change.

While in conversation with the local news channel, Muhammad Abdul Aleem also highlighted the devastating impact of climate change on agriculture, particularly the widespread crop damages caused by extreme weather

events.

"The agricultural sector, which is the backbone of our economy is facing unprecedented losses due to unpredictable weather patterns, floods, and droughts. We cannot afford to ignore these warning signs," he

said.

CEO stressed the urgent need for early preventive measures to minimize damage in the coming seasons. "We must invest in better forecasting, irrigation systems, and flood management to safeguard crops and ensure food

security.

"

He also called for a comprehensive overhaul of the agriculture-to-transportation network, which he described as crucial for reducing post-harvest losses.

"Our agricultural produce is often wasted due to poor infrastructure, lack of storage, and inadequate transportation networks. It is essential that we streamline the entire supply chain from farm to market to ensure farmers get their produce to consumers in a timely and efficient manner," Aleem explained.

In his call to the private sector, Aleem emphasized that businesses must be part of this solution. "The private sector has a critical role in building resilient agricultural systems and improving logistics.

Collaboration with the government is key to establishing a robust infrastructure that supports both the agriculture sector and the broader economy," he concluded.