Private Security Companies Being Asked To Give Special Package To Shaheed Security Guards, National Assembly Told

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:08 PM

Private Security Companies being asked to give special package to Shaheed security guards, National Assembly told

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Thursday said that the government was exhorting the private security companies to give special package to martyred private security guards in terrorist attacks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Thursday said that the government was exhorting the private security companies to give special package to martyred private security guards in terrorist attacks.

Responding to the Calling Attention Notice, moved in the National Assembly by Ms Nusrat Wahid regarding the non-grant of Prime Minister's Shuhada package for security personnel, who sacrificed their lives during the recent terrorist attack at Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE), Shaukat Ali said the government was planning to enact law for compelling the private security agencies to allocate special compensation for their private security guards, who sacrifice their lives in a terrorist attack.

He said Sindh Governor Imran Ismael had announced one million rupees each for the families of three shaheed security guards of KSE terrorist attack. Furthermore Rs1.5 million each were given to families of those, who killed the terrorists. The KSE has also announced giving compensation to brave security guards.

He said the government has already announced Rs10 million Shuhada package for each Shaheed policeman in a terrorist attack and complete salary to widow of the Shaheed up to attaining 60 years of age (of Shaheed) and one government job for his sibling. Government had also announced Quaid-i-Azam medal for 11 policemen, who participated in the operation against terrorists in KSE.

