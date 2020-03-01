Private 'Tanker mafia' looting residents of capital

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :With the continues water shortage during this season in the different sectors of the Federal capital has provided an opportunity to private 'tanker mafia' to charge Rs1800 to Rs2000 for a tanker.

The federal capital is facing severe water shortage during the winter season as both the organizations concerned Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) failed to find out alternate sources of water supply yet.

According to residents complaints from G-10, G-11 and F-6 areas, there were no water lines and residents are left at the mercy of private tanker services alone.

The residents who have no other option but to purchase private water tankers to meet their household needs, demanded of management to control the price of water tankers as soon as possible.

A resident from G-11 said the government should check on these private water tankers who are taking this water crisis for granted and making money from innocent citizens.

"We cannot afford water from the private tanker mafia because it is too costly," said Farooq Zia another resident of G-10.

A resident of Sector G-11, who is perturbed over growing shortage of water, said, this was the first winter season where they were facing acute shortage of water like every summers, but authorities concerned were doing nothing for us.

" A housewife also demanded of the authorities concerned to take serious action against the officials concerned over their failure to maintain water supply to the residents of federal capital.

This year, even though it's just the month of February city is in the grip of severe water shortage, as water supply to many residential sectors have drastically decreased and many water boreholes in various sector have gone dry due to lower water level, said another resident of F-6.

Talking to private news channel, official of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Mohsen Shirazi, acknowledged the shortage of water in the capital city, he said due to cleanness of Kanpur Dam residents were facing acute shortage of water, but Insha Allah within this week the issue of water scarcity will be resolved.

He said that due to lack of funds MCI was not able to recover the shortage of water on permanent basis and solve the problem of residents.

