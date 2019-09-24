Private torture cells totally unbearable: CPO Rawalpindi

Unlawful detention and the concept of private torture cells in the name of investigation is totally unbearable and worst example of law-breaking

The City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana warned in a meeting held here that officers involved in such devious practices to save their postings would not only lose their appointments but also will face the strict punishments for the gross misconducts and abuse of power, including the dismissal from service.

In today's age of modern social media, nobody can break the law including the police officers.

The CPO said that the law has entrusted special powers to the Police and as long the department operates within the prescribed boundaries and limits of the law, no pressure from any self-proclaimed influential body can affect the merit and police work. The problem occurs only if the officers get their hands dirty for greed or pressure or to save their place of posting. Such complaints will be thoroughly inquired and if such abuse of power and misconduct is proved then a swift action will be taken against them as per the departmental disciplinary protocols.