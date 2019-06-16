Private tuition becoming an increasing trend among students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :With the summer vacations started, the tutorial classes have sprung up all over the country including Federal capital and are thriving well have managed to retain school and college students in its tight grip.

Providing students with private tuition is an increasing trend in country, which has led many teachers to skim through the syllabus in class and not provide proper, comprehensive coverage to the classroom students, because they will give a more thorough explanation during the private classes.

According to citizens, with every parent wanting their child to crack as many competitive exams as possible, the demand for coaching institutes has grown significantly.

"I personally believe that private tuition is far more effective than the lessons we receive at school," says , a business student.

Coaching, a phenomenon which was earlier unheard of and opted for by only students who were weak in studies, has become a way of a student's life now, said a Education expert prof Dr Abu Zar Wajdi.

Education is a natural process of learning, he said, adding, however in today's era of cut throat competition, coaching centers have become a necessity.

I don't feel coaching institutes are really needed if the teachers teaching at these centers would start teaching the students with equal zeal and interest at schools, Another Educationist Prof Rana Yasir said.

If school managements are serious enough, there will be no need for coaching centers, adding, regular parent teacher interactions will go a long way in preparing students for competitive exams.

A Senior Journalist Fozia Khan said, if we go by the literal meaning of coaching, it means to help you to develop a growth strategy, adding, coaching should be provided to those students who are below average and need to improve.

Need for coaching centers means that the schools and teachers fail to do their job of providing quality education. Coaching centers will be needed until quality education is guaranteed in schools, a government employee Nasir Ahmad said.

A private employee Ufaq Kirmani said, personally I feel that no amount of training or coaching can prepare you for an exam unless you self-study.

It is true that proper coaching gives your knowledge a boost but at the same time many coaching centers exploit gullible students by charge large sums of money.

A Businessman Mohammad Ramzaan adds, nowadays coaching institutes are coming up in every nook and corner. There is no regularization of these centers. Most of these coaching institutes are hardly equipped to teach a large number of students but in absence of any monitoring, they literally stuff the classrooms with students.

A Teacher Tariq Ahmad said, a good coaching center can help a student to stay focused and prepare better within the available time limits.

A MBA Student Mohsin Iftikhar said, coaching classes really benefit students as Coaching institutes not only provide quality education but also enhance our capacity of learning. They really add to our knowledge rather than just preparing us for the exams like most schools do.

A female Teacher, Hina Qasim said, coaching institutes are meant to increase and enhance your knowledge but the students of today don't go to the coaching centers for studying or gaining knowledge. They join coaching centers for fun and enjoyment. The place which was supposed to be an institute of knowledge has turned into a platform for showoff.

Many Parents commented that Students are the future of this country, but what are we teaching them,It is the prime responsibility of the Education Department to monitor the curriculum, standards and trends of the educational institutions, both public and private.

Education inspectors should detect and counter check with students and parents any problems, which they face and ensure that all schools, colleges and universities offer a fair opportunity and mode of education to the enrolled students.

Any educational institutions, which fail to observe and implement these standards, must be unlisted and penalized, parents demanded to authority concerned to pay heed the issue seriously.

On the other hand , most of the parents, however, appreciate their children's joining academies and tuition centres.